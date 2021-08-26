Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

VIS stock opened at $199.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.57. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

