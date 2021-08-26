Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Foot Locker worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FL shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

FL stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

