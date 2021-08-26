Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 35,051 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,051 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Focus Financial Partners worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 940,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after buying an additional 98,221 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.