Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,280 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after buying an additional 711,568 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIM. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.46.

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.