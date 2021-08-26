Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 6,328 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 47.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

