Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of KRNTY remained flat at $$49.40 during trading hours on Thursday. Krones has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRNTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC downgraded Krones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

