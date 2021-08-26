Kuende (KUE) Price Up 50% This Week

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Kuende coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuende has a total market cap of $656,233.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00052460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.43 or 0.00755288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00097843 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.