Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,660,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after purchasing an additional 489,780 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,531,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,123,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

