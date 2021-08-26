Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.15 million.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,758. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

