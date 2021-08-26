KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Shares Down 2.8%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.08. 420,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 618,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21.

In other news, CEO Michael Mo sold 65,075 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $163,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KULR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

