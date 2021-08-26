Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in August

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kunlun Energy stock remained flat at $$8.83 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 302. Kunlun Energy has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.3222 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

