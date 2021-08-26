Kwikswap Protocol Market Cap Reaches $259,010.03 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $259,010.03 and $3,827.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004887 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

