Kyber Network Crystal v2 Market Cap Tops $329.02 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $329.02 million and $77.46 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003997 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.24 or 0.00749026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00098301 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Profile

KNC is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 173,095,368 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

