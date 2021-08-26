L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $235.00

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $235.00 and last traded at $234.33, with a volume of 24898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $233.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 261,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.