LABS Group Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.82 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. LABS Group has a market cap of $31.97 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 98.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00118385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00153149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,582.25 or 0.99967517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.74 or 0.01010237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.98 or 0.06650553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.