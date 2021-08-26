Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Increases Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

Lam Research has raised its dividend by 164.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $585.35. The company had a trading volume of 860,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,902. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.33. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

