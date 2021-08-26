Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Decreased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.
LRCX stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $586.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,566. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $618.33.
In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.
Lam Research Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
