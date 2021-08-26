Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Decreased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $586.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,566. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $618.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.