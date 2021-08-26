Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.95. 3,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.17.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

