Lamden (TAU) Hits One Day Volume of $58,970.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $58,970.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

