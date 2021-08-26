Lands’ End (LE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LE opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 2.63. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

LE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

