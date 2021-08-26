Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,826 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 13.5% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $236.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.71.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

