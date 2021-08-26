Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) by 377.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.65% of Seaport Global Acquisition worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,678,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 97,023 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Seaport Global Acquisition by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 450,400 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Seaport Global Acquisition by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 728,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,052,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,385,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.