Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.06 Million in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.13% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $33,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 692,977 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $696.59 million, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

