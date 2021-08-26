Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.64 million-$125.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.40 million.

LTRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. 181,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,970. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.95. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lantronix in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

