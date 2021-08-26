LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €67.00 by Nord/LB

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

LXS has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.36 ($82.77).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LXS stock opened at €59.32 ($69.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of €59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.