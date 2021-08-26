Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) versus Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Head to Head Comparison

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Latch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Resideo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Latch and Resideo Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latch N/A N/A -$7.39 million N/A N/A Resideo Technologies $5.07 billion 0.88 $37.00 million $1.45 21.33

Resideo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Latch.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Latch and Resideo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latch 0 2 3 0 2.60 Resideo Technologies 0 5 2 0 2.29

Latch currently has a consensus price target of $15.86, indicating a potential upside of 40.21%. Resideo Technologies has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.24%. Given Latch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Latch is more favorable than Resideo Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Latch and Resideo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latch N/A N/A N/A Resideo Technologies 4.18% 14.59% 5.09%

Summary

Resideo Technologies beats Latch on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc. makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction. The company is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in San Francisco and Taipei.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers temperature and humidity control, thermal and combustion solutions, and water and air solutions; and security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software products under the Honeywell Home brand. In addition, the company distributes security products comprising video, intrusion, and access control products; and smart home, fire, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communication, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products to contractors that service non-residential and residential end-users. It sells its products through a network of distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers, as well as retail and online channels. Resideo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

