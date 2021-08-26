LATOKEN Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $43.19 million and $25,569.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.91 or 0.00750860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00098202 BTC.

LA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

