Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 28,458 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,458 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Apple by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 83,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 107,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

