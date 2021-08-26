Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in August

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LBUY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 83,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,786. Leafbuyer Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
