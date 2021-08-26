Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Down 95.5% in August

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBUY traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 83,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,786. Leafbuyer Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

