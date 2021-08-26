Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,550 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.41% of Lear worth $254,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.28. 2,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,251. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

