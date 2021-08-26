Lee Financial Co Acquires 184,384 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,384 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 7.6% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lee Financial Co owned approximately 0.74% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $35,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 685,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,859. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.