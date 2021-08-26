Lee Financial Co Acquires Shares of 28,380 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,198,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.97. 1,779,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,303. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -362.79%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

