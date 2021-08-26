Lee Financial Co Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 50,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.03. 350,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,098. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $79.95.

