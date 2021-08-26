Lee Financial Co Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,619,000 after buying an additional 141,871 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.71. 11,763,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,734,648. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.