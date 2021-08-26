Lee Financial Co Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lee Financial Co decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,927. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

