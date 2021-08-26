Lee Financial Co Has $62.40 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lee Financial Co reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 13.2% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lee Financial Co owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $62,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,745. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

