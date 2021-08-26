Lee Financial Co Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lee Financial Co owned about 0.05% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,621,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,702,949. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.40. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $167.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

