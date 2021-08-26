Lee Financial Co Purchases 4,422 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 63,434 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

CMA traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,166. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

