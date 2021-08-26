Lee Financial Co Sells 22,397 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lee Financial Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,397 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,991,000 after purchasing an additional 271,800 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,759,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,879,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.