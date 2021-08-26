Lee Financial Co Sells 6,154 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock remained flat at $$54.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 391,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,320. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81.

