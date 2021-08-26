Lee Financial Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lee Financial Co lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,826 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lee Financial Co owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,029,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

STIP stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $106.16. 398,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

