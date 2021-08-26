LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 171,780 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular makes up approximately 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.33% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 158,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 115,111 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 83,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,609. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

