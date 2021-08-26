Lendefi Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $190,216.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00119160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00152117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,983.26 or 1.00143910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.91 or 0.01014391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.52 or 0.06615098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,904,029 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

