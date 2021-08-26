Lethean (LTHN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $270.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,469.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.86 or 0.06582918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.89 or 0.01284823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00358403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00127617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.17 or 0.00621810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.76 or 0.00332351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00307161 BTC.

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

