Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Trading 0.6% Higher

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.89 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.89 ($0.06). Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.86 ($0.06).

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAES shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

