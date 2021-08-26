LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 510.0% in August

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 510.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LXXGF traded down 0.01 on Thursday, reaching 0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.47. LexaGene has a 52 week low of 0.35 and a 52 week high of 1.22.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

