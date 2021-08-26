LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 510.0% in August

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 510.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LXXGF traded down 0.01 on Thursday, reaching 0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.47. LexaGene has a 52 week low of 0.35 and a 52 week high of 1.22.
LexaGene Company Profile
