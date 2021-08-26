LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Lowered to “Hold” at DBS Vickers

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by research analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.20 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

LX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,136. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $79,276,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% in the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after buying an additional 5,277,634 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 77.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth $13,166,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $10,351,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

