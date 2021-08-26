LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.35 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%.

Shares of LX stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LexinFintech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 156.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of LexinFintech worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. CICC Research started coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.12.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

