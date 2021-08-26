Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:LXP remained flat at $$13.21 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,165. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

