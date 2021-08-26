LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0039

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. LHT has a market cap of $193,517.64 and approximately $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LHT has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005824 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006967 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars.

